Arleta Mildred Armentrout, 92, of Weyers Cave, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home. Mrs. Armentrout was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Ernest Edgar and Thelma Helen Hoover Armentrout.
On Oct. 14, 1946, Arleta married her husband, Robert James Armentrout, who preceded her in death July 11, 1987.
Arleta was a lifetime resident of Virginia. She was a member of Grottoes United Methodist Church for many years.
She is survived by a son, Ronald K. Armentrout and wife, Tamara, of Weyers Cave; daughter, Joyce Ellen George of Keezletown; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Kay Dove of Grottoes; brothers, Ernest E. Armentrout Jr., Donald E. Armentrout and Sidney A. Armentrout; sisters, Audrey Boggs and Betsy Rivercomb; and sons-in-law, Kenneth George and David Dove.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Harris officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 871 M.L.K. Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
