Arlin Lee Wenger, 30, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Mr. Wenger was born March 5, 1993, in Rockingham County and was a son of Clifford Allen and Esther Marie (Rohrer) Wenger.
He was a member of Ridgeview Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Oct. 11, 2017, he married Lera Mable (Horst) Wenger, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his daughters, Rebecca Faith Wenger and Joyce Ellen Wenger at home; siblings, Amanda Rohrer and husband, Jason, of Singers Glen, Mariann Rhodes and husband, Dwayne, of Dayton, Melvin Wenger and wife, Kathryn, of Rockingham, James Wenger and wife, Hazel, of Singers Glen, Willis Wenger of Dayton and Lydia Wenger of Dayton; grandmothers, Mildred Arlene (Rohrer) Wenger and Elizabeth (Rhodes) Rohrer; his wife’s parents, Adin and Anna Horst of Dayton; brothers-in-law, Everette Horst and wife, Beth, of Bridgewater and Nathan Horst of Dayton; sisters-in-law, Emily Rohrer and husband, Dennis, of Dayton and Carrie Horst of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wenger was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Samuel David Wenger and Ivan Harold Rohrer.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Ridgeview Old Order Mennonite Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to his home, where friends may call on Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
