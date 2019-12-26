Arliss Rimel Magalis, 98, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton. She was born Dec. 16, 1921, in Elkton and was a daughter of the late Luther C. and Nora Michael Rimel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Magalis; two brothers, Owen Rimel and Raymond Rimel; sister, Mary Hulvey; a son-in-law, Ray Monger; and a great-grandchild, Scott Liskey.
Arliss was Salutatorian of her graduating class of McGaheysville High School in 1939. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a lifetime member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Ladies Aide.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Donaghy and husband, Bob, of Broadway and Vivian Monger of Elkton; son, Gordon Magalis and wife, Linda, of Elkton; sister, Clara Jean Comer of Elkton; grandchildren, Sara Liskey, Neil Monger and wife, Carla, Mark Monger and wife, Pam, Rhonda Monger, Lee Magalis and wife, Amber, Kurt Magalis and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Brian Liskey, Cori Brooks and husband, Jeff, Laura Waldron and husband, Zach, Kyle Monger, Cole Monger, Grayson Long, Gannon Long, Zadie Magalis and Clover Magalis; great-great-grandchildren, Henry Waldron, Ellnora Waldron, Raylin Thurston, Walter Waldron, Hattie Belle Waldron, Hazel Waldron and Jeffrey Brooks III; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jordan Lilly and wife, Jillian; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Ainsleigh Lilly and Hunter Lilly.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 914 East Point Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
