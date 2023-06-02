Arnetta Kay Byerly Armstrong, 77, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Brian Center Fincastle.
Mrs. Armstrong was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late John Franklin and Virginia Frances Smith Byerly.
She was an associate member of the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company and a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
On May 13, 1967, she married I.J. Armstrong, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Mike Armstrong and wife, Jennifer, and Matt Armstrong and wife, Heather, all of Rockingham; and grandchildren, Clayton, Julie, Laurel, and Ansley Armstrong.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Armstrong was preceded in death by her siblings, Janetta Byerly Borel, Ethel Ludholtz, John Franklin Byerly Jr., and Oliver Lynwood Byerly.
Pastor B. Scott Harris will conduct a memorial service Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greenmount Church of the Brethren. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 4, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850 or to the Singers Glen Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
