Arnold Crowe passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.
Arnold was born Sept. 20, 1963, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and was the son of Norma and V.P "Scott" Crowe. He worked as a heavy-equipment operator over the years and loved being outdoors and had a passion for collecting antique bottles and knickknacks.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Amanda Crowe and Kathryn Crowe; his grandchildren, Melony Crowe, Terra Crowe, Lily Hottinger, Ashton Hottinger, Faith Creasey, and Beau Bushong, and his siblings, Marsha Crowe, Yvonne Meadows, Alice Phillips, Joanne Jones, Angie Hellms, Leonard Bowyer, James Bowyer, Robert Bowyer, and Dennise Bowyer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastlawn Memorial Gardens to assist the family with final expenses.
