Arnold William Huffman, Sr., 92, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home.
Arnold was born in Dayton on March 13, 1928, a son of the late George Huffman and Margaret (Javins) Huffman Whetzel.
He was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren and had served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II. He loved hunting, bluegrass music, and going to auctions.
On April 12, 1986, he was united in marriage to Shirley Lucille (Coffman) Huffman, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Arnold is survived by daughters, Gloria Deane and husband, Ted, of Woodford, and Donna Durrett of Wilmington, N.C.; sons, Arnold William Huffman, Jr. and friend, Barbara Smith, of Cocoa, Fla., and Timothy Durrett of Staunton; sister, Hilda Nicholson of Stevenson; brother, Eugene Huffman and wife, Thelma, of Harrisonburg; step-brother, Richard Whetzel of Villages, Fla.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Whetzel of Bealeton, and Shirley Huffman of Madison.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Huffman, Cecil Huffman and Lonnie Whetzel; sisters, Janet Shull, Savilla Laughner, and Lillian Whetzel.
Family and friends may sign the guest book on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Briery Branch Church Cemetery in Dayton, with Pastor Randy Cosner officiating. Masks and social distancing are expected.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
