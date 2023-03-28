Arthur Cline Frazier
Arthur Cline Frazier, 91, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023. Mr. Frazier was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Joseph and Clara Frazier.
On July 1, 1957, he married Corrine Virginia Frazier, who preceded him in death Nov. 29, 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Mathews, and a son-in-law, Gary Deavers.
Arthur retired from Joe Bowman Chevrolet in Harrisonburg, Va., and he was also a long-time member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton.
He is survived by daughters, Dorothy Deavers of Harrisonburg and Joy Frazier Earhart and husband, Scott, of Spotswood, Va.; son-in-law, John Mathews of Roanoke; grandchildren, Erica “Grayson” Mathews and Meredith Mathews; brother, Charles “Buddy” Frazier and wife, Carolyn, of Quinton, Va.; and sisters, Joann Hensley of McGaheysville and Louise Dovel of Elkton.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or a charity of choosing.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
