Arthur Douglas Van Hyning, “Big A”, 79, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Jack E. and Maxine Hatfield Van Hyning. He spent his entire life in Shenandoah.
Arthur graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1960 and attended National Business College for one year. He worked at Sperry Marine, Inc. for approximately 38 years with his last job as Payroll Manager. He was a lifetime member of Fields United Methodist Church. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Shenandoah Fire Department and also a member of the New Market Eagles.
He enjoyed sitting in his lift chair watching Andy Griffith, Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Steph Curry.
Arthur was a kind and gentle person who loved his family and grandchildren very much.
On April 7, 1967, he married the former, Dorothy W. Chrisman, who survives. They had two sons, Jason Douglas Van Hyning and wife, Lisa, and their children, Samantha and Jackson, Jon Derek Van Hyning and wife, Lynnie, and their children, Kylie and Tristan and a great-granddaughter, Lilly. A brother, James Mark Van Hyning and a sister, Carol Shuler also survive him.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Fields United Methodist Church with Pastor Joe Amend and Pastor Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenandoah Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849, Fields United Methodist Church, 501 Senior Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Page One, 42 West Main St., Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.