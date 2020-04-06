Arthur Edward Albrecht, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 4, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. He was born Oct. 12, 1941, to the late Amanda Kaswinkel and Arthur Albrecht in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
He spent many years working in public broadcasting in West Virginia and most recently in Harrisonburg as general manager at WVPT. He retired in 1998 to travel the world where he enjoyed photographing wildlife.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth H. Albrecht.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Albrecht; a sister, Barbara Schneider and late husband, Richard; sister-in-law, Diane Albrecht; nieces, Jill Albrecht, Kim Dollinger (Jim), Carrie Singh (Des) and a nephew, Richard Schneider (Shay).
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
