Arthur Lynn Manuel, 92, of Shenandoah passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Browntown, VA, on January 24th, 1930, and was the son of the late William Franklin and Laura Morrison Manuel.
He is survived by his daughter Regena Lynn Whetzel and husband Donald, of Mathias, WV, two granddaughters, Rebecca Lynn Whetzel and Perry Grace Whetzel, and a brother, Claude “Sonny” Manuel of Browntown, VA. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Vista Comer Manuel, a daughter Rebecca Vista Manuel, two brothers, Maurice Manuel, and Donald Manuel, and four sisters, Geraldine Miller, Hilda Snyder, June Taylor, and Claudine Strong.
He was a Private First Class in the United States Army and was combat wounded in Korea on Christmas Hill and was awarded a Purple Heart. After returning from service, he worked for the DC Local in helping build Dulles Airport. He later formed MGM Contractors Inc. and poured concrete residential and commercial.
Arthur was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Conservative Congregational Christian Church in Shenandoah for 67 years where he served as a Deacon for 50 years, a Trustee for 30 years, and Sunday School Treasurer. The church was a major part of his life. He rarely missed a Sunday service.
Two of his most beloved things were the 67 years he shared with his wife, Vista, and his daughters/granddaughters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed nothing more than the time he spent teaching his daughters and granddaughters how to hunt and fish. He loved to travel and enjoyed trips to the Smoky Mountains and Alaska.
For the last 40 years, his favorite place was Smith Mountain Lake. He enjoyed catching striped bass with his family and friends and developed many friendships at the lake. Throughout his entire life, he acted as a loving caregiver for numerous family members, including his wife and daughter.
Arthur was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the Lord, his Church, and family. He often counted his blessings and appreciated all the love, visits, and support that he received during his failing health. He loved sharing stories with his visitors and reminiscing about old times.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Friday, November 25th, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon CCCC in Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon CCCC in Shenandoah with Rev. James Martin, Sr., and Rev. James Harrison officiating.
Arthur’s family is deeply appreciative of the kind and loving care from the VA caregiver program, Legacy Hospice, and Carefree Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Lebanon Conservative Congregational Christian Church, 1030 Comertown Rd., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
