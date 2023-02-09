Arvella Mallow Kline, 81, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Mrs. Kline was born Sept. 20, 1941, in West Virginia and was a daughter of the late Herbert and Viola White Mallow.
She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who loved taking care of her animals, gardening and flowers.
On Dec. 30, 1960, she married Joseph Kline Jr., who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Gloria Wood and husband, Sheldon, of Linville, Harry Kline and wife, Barbara, of Dayton, Loria Smith and husband, Randy, of Dayton, and Freddie Kline and wife, Donna, of Union Springs; grandchildren, Marcia Everidge and husband, Anthony, of Fulks Run, Elizabeth Ritchie and husband, Tony, of Criders, Crystal Mccafferty and husband, David, of Singers Glen, and Brandon Fitzwater and wife, Amanda, of Mount Sidney; great-grandchildren, Asia Ritchie, Corbin Ritchie, Brittany Kline, Toni Ann Everidge, Brayden Kline, Charity Fitzwater, Carter Fitzwater and Hunter Fitzwater; and siblings, Delmer Mallow, Charles “Nip” Mallow, Herbert Lee Mallow, and Ivanell Thompson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kline was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ada Judy and Freda Hedrick.
Pastor Paul Collins will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Mallow Cemetery in Riverton, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Friday at McMullen Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help assist the family with burial expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
