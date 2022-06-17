Arvilla Jean Hartman was born on June 25, 1937, in Broadway, Va., and passed away on Jan. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Hartman; her father, Charles F. Hartman; and her two sisters, Juanita Whetzel and Phyllis Kushner.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Ken Meyri; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Joyce Hartman; as well as two nieces, Cindy Moyer and Anita Schmidt; her nephew, Charles (Chasy) Hartman; and many great-nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many dear friends.
Arvilla grew up in Mathias and graduated from Mathias High School. She had a long career as a travel agent in the Northern Virginia area and later became a Nursing Assistant. Arvilla enjoyed baking and reading but most of all spending time with family and friends. She was always there for a kind word, encouragement, and to assist people when needed. After retiring, Arvilla moved to Charlottesville to be close to her daughter, Cheryl, and then later to Richmond.
Pastor Richard Delawder will conduct a memorial service at the Independent Community Church at 1 p.m. on June 25. The church is located at 11587 Turleytown Road, Linville, Va.
The burial will be private at the Sherman Family Cemetery at a later date.
