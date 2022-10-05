Arvilla Vaughan Moyers, 104, of Bergton, Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at her daughter’s home in Fairfax Station, Va.
Arvillla was born Dec. 15, 1917, in Keyser, W.Va. to the late Bernie Randolph and Mamie Combs Vaughan. She was predeceased by her husband, William Davis Moyers. She is also predeceased by her sister, Esther Vaughan Murphy, and survived by her sister, Alice Faye Vaughan Dove.
Arvilla is survived by daughters, Alice M. Merritt (h. Gordon) of Fairfax Station, Va., and Ruth Ellen M. Meservey (h. Patrick) of Trinity, Fla.; three grandchildren, Christopher G. Merritt (w. Pamela), Lynne M. Kain (h. William), William Ward Eshleman III (w. Melissa); five great-grandchildren, Graham and Lee Kain; Kalee, William Chase, and Kaitlyn Eshleman and her sister, Alice Faye Vaughan Dove.
Her mother, Mamie, an older brother and the baby of the family did not survive the flu pandemic and died in January 1919. This means Arvilla was the survivor of two flu pandemics. The 13-month old, Arvilla, was raised by her father and grandparents. The family moved to Bergton where she attended school through 10th grade. At the age of 18, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a waitress and also at the potato chip factory.
On Sept. 2, 1939, she married William Davis Moyers of Bergton, Va. During the war, Bill worked for the Navy at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Va., and they lived in Naval housing there where their children were born. They were married for 73 years. After the war, they settled in Annandale, Va., where they lived for 32 years. Arvilla worked as a secretary at First Baptist Church of Annandale where they were members. After that, she received her GED and with courses in typing and shorthand, she was an Educational Secretary at Belvedere Elementary School, Fairfax County, Va., for 23 years. When Bill finished their house in Bergton, they moved back there in 1979 to retire. With more time, she took flower arranging classes and revisited a variety of needlework. She was an avid reader and puzzler. She also volunteered at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital and with the Salvation Army.
Pastor Donnie Owen will deliver a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Broadway Baptist Church. Preceding the service, the family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the church where the casket will be open for viewing. There will be no visitation at Grandle Funeral Home.
Please join us in the Fellowship Hall after the service for a luncheon. A graveside service will be at 4:30 p.m. at Perry Moyers Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811.
