Ashby Gary Miller
Ashby Gary Miller, 76, of Hinton, went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Miller was born April 12, 1944, in Newark, N.J., and was a son of the late Ashby Lee Miller and Irene Polk Miller Freeman.
He worked as a mechanic for 53 years at what is now known as the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative. Gary attended Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. He loved hunting, fishing, and hunting mushrooms.
On March 16, 1963, he married the former Patsy Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Miller is survived by a daughter, Sherry Miller of Rawley Springs; two sons, Michael Miller and wife, Lori, of Rockingham, and Jon Miller and wife, Crystal, of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Eric Miller, Justin Miller, Hunter Miller and Heather Miller; a brother, Wilfred Miller and wife, Dottie, of Broadway; a sister, Joan Wagner of Mayland; two sisters-in-law, Kay Botkin and husband, Eugene, and Norma Polk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Polk.
A private graveside service will be held at the Rawley Springs Cemetery with Pastors Roger Dove and Jim Harrison officiating.
Keeping with current Phase 1 COVID-19 restrictions, friends and family may view and sign the register book at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to Hope Distributed, 1869 Boyers Road, Rockingham, VA 22801 or by visiting https://www.hopedistributed.org/donate/.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Miller Family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
