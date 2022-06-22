Ashley Marie Dunklin was called home to our Heavenly Father on June 17, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Ashley was born in Austin, Texas on Aug. 14, 1983, to Linda Florene Small and Richard Wood.
Those greeting her in Heaven: mother, Linda Small; grandparents, Roger and Fannie Lindeman and her aunts, Stacie Jean Lindeman and Elizabeth Cunningham.
Ashley is survived by her three beautiful children, Ashton, Dalton, and Lillie in addition to her beloved bonus children, Ameris, Bailey and Davis. She is also survived by her first best friends in life, her siblings, Jessica Dunklin-Gomez, Tara Dunklin, David Small and Dakota James as well as her grandmother, Elizabeth Rolfe and husband, Dee, of Virginia; uncle, Jason Lindeman and wife, Tisa, and aunts, Leah Bolt, Kathy Lilly and husband, Danny, of Virginia, and Steven Wood of Virginia, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A private graveside service for family will be held at Llano City Cemetery with Pastor Tracie Barnes and Pastor Ernest A. Stephens officiating.
Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.
