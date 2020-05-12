Ashton Bryce “Bubba” Mathias, 21, of Mathias, W.Va., the beloved son of Scott and Marsha Mathias, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was a farmer and farmed with his father and grandfather, Glenn Mathias. Ashton was born on March 12, 1999, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the light of his parent’s lives every day he was on this earth. He loved to fish more than anything and he also loved to hunt. He liked to be a clown and make everyone laugh. He loved cars and trucks and making lots of noise. Always the first on the dance floor and the last to leave, he didn’t know a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He was a graduate of East Hardy High School, Class of 2017.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his sister, Autumn Mongold (Tyler); his grandparents, Cole and Susan Nichols, Glenn and Barbara Mathias, Michael and Gilda Harris and Sharon Harris. He is also survived by aunts, Jessica (Denny) Baker, Crystal Boggess, Elena McPeeks (Landon), Jenny Nichols; uncles, Matt Mathias (Becky), Michael Harris (Melanie); his cousins, Emma and Adam Baker, Samantha Long (Kris), Heather Mathias (Jennifer), Madison and Bella Mathias, Noah Hisey, June and Devan McPeeks, Ryan and Tristan Harris, Ciara and Kiera Clay and his girlfriend, Brooklynn Parker.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Destiny Paige Mathias.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va., with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mathias Community Center or Mathias Baker Fire Co., PO Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
