Atville Edison Lear, 74, of Mount Jackson, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at UVA Medical Center.
Atville was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Conicville and was a son of the late Louis and Cordula Miller Lear.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1966, and Triplett Tech with a certificate in Electronics. He loved trout fishing, putting puzzles together, reading, and raising cattle. He was a supervisor with Rodger’s Cable Company prior to retirement.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Sherwood Lear.
Atville is survived by his wife, Betty Lear; three daughters, Fonda Weaver and husband, Steve, of Mount Jackson, Laura and husband, Lee Chapman, of Timberville, and Rachel Lear of Harrisonburg; a son, Brian Lear and wife, Donna, of Mount Jackson; five grandchildren, Dawson and Holden Lear, Charlotte and Derek Weaver, and Deanna Chapman; three brothers, Scott, Thurston, and Jarvis Lear; a sister, Serena Ryman; and two very dear friends, Claire Gutshall and Willie Rodriguez.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Christ Church UCC, Conicville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Contributions can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
