Auburn A. Boyers, 91, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13 at Harmony House in the Bridgewater Retirement Community. He was born January 14, 1932, and was the son of the late Lynnwood A. (L.A.) Boyers and Lula Virginia Huffman Boyers of Harrisonburg.
Mr. Boyers was born and grew up in the Massanetta Springs area east of Harrisonburg, with his earliest working experience being for his father in the Tip Top Fruit Farm orchards. Following his graduation from Keezletown High School in 1949, he continued in the family farming and orchard business for five years. Auburn then served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia for his entire period of service. Following his tour of duty in the Army he was called to the ministry of the Church of The Brethren in the summer of 1956 by his home congregation, the Mt. Pleasant Church of The Brethren near Harrisonburg.
Auburn graduated from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia, in 1959; The School of Religious Education of the Hartford Seminary Foundation, Hartford, Connecticut, in 1961; and the School of Education of the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1969. He completed additional Virginia State Teacher Certification course work at Eastern Mennonite College (now E.M.U), James Madison University, and the University of Virginia.
Following his ordination to the ministry of the Church of the Brethren in 1961, Auburn served in educational and youth ministries, in addition to pastoral roles for congregations of that denomination in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding area of Harrisonburg, Virginia from 1961 to 2000, including the following congregations in the Church of the Brethren: Trotwood (Ohio), Connellsville (Pennsylvania), Wooddale (Pennsylvania), Harrisonburg First Church, Fairview – Mt. Clinton, Garbers and Mt. Zion – Linville (Virginia).
He also served on the faculty of Eastern Mennonite College’s Teacher Education Program from 1969 to 1994; and as a weekend Volunteer Chaplain at Rockingham Memorial Hospital beginning in 1991. Following his retirement from the pastoral ministry in 2000, Auburn did pulpit supply preaching ministry work where needed in local area Brethren congregations, and shifted into an early morning volunteer chaplain role with the ambulatory surgery units at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Auburn was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by both parents; four brothers: Hubert, Sr., Woodrow, Sr., Leo, and Ira, all of Harrisonburg; and by four sisters: Nancy, who died in infancy; Margaret Long, formerly of Arlington, Virginia; Thelma Lambert, formerly of Harrisonburg; and Leta Wenger, formerly of Harrisonburg.
Auburn is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Ruth Mae Dove, originally of Fort Seybert, West Virginia, and a retired Registered Nurse and Nurse Manager at Rockingham Memorial Hospital; one son, Kenny Boyers and wife Kimberly of McGaheysville, Virginia; two daughters, Karma Witmer and husband Keith of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, and Karla Hignite and husband Greg of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Chad Witmer and wife Christyna, Katelyn Werner and husband Kurt, Derek Witmer, Anissa Boyers and Kyra Boyers; and one great-grandson, Luca Alexander Werner.
In addition to his teaching and ministry careers, Auburn enjoyed volunteering to support Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief, gardening and growing his orchard, working with wood and creating furniture and other treasures, and spending time with his family and enjoying his grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Auburn’s life will be held on Friday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 S. Dogwood Drive in Harrisonburg, with Reverend Paul Roth officiating. A light reception meal will be provided following the service in the church fellowship hall. A private burial for family will precede the memorial service earlier in the day at Keezletown Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Harmony House at Bridgewater Retirement Community, Pastor Roth and friends and members of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren and the Friendship Class. In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions to be made to the “Emergency Disaster Program” of the Church of the Brethren, 1451 Dundee Avenue, Elgin, Illinois, 60120; to the Sentara RMH Foundation Fund, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801; or to a charity of the individual’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.