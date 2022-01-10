Audra “Augie” Christine Mick, 48, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Audra was born Jan. 6, 1974, in Rockingham, Va., to Mary Catharine Roadcap and the late Raymond Junior Mick.
Audra worked for many years at Walmart, Minnieland Academy, and Endless Caverns. She graduated at the top of her class in the nursing program at Massanutten Technical Center.
In addition to her mother, Audra is survived by her sister, Jennifer Mick, Amanda Plecker, who was like a sister to her, many special cousins, and her dog, “Max”, and cat, “Gabby.”
In addition to her father, Audra was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Mick; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Arlene Mick; maternal grandparents, Gene Roadcap and Lorraine Kitts; a special great-grandmother, Mary Roadcap; an aunt, Mary Shifflett; and an uncle, Larry Roadcap.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sarah and George Lange, Robert and Aden Shifflett, and her nurse’s aide, Shannon Lambert, for their help in caring for Audra.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Stacey Meyerhoeffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, VA 22802 to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
