Audra Jean Martz
Audra Jean Martz, 95, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Keezletown, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Mammie Armentrout McDonaldson.
Audra was a seamstress for 20 years at SanCar Corporation in Harrisonburg. She attended Melrose Church of the Brethren.
On Feb. 8, 1943, she married Lewis A.M. Martz, who preceded her in death Dec. 2, 1995.
Surviving is one nephew who was raised in the home, Charles E. Waggy, Jr. of Timberville; grandchildren, Annette Rhodes, Don Nesselrodt, Jr., and Nathan Waggy; great-grandchildren, Dakota Rhodes, Kelsi Rhodes, Makalyn Nesselrodt, Shianne Nesselrodt, Shawna Waggy, Shay Waggy, Zander Waggy, Jessica Housden, Ashleigh Foltz, Emily Conley, Ethan Conley, and Arian Conley; and her special “adopted son”, Rev. Kenneth Graff.
She was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Allen Martz; one daughter, Judy Lane Martz; one niece, who was raised in the home, Beverly M. Nesselrodt; seven brothers, and four sisters.
She was the last surviving sibling in her family.
A private graveside will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Church of the Brethren, C/O Jane Strawderman, 343 Gravels Road, Rockingham, VA 22802; or Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road, West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
A special thank you to her niece, June M. Simmers, and nephew, Russell Hasler, for their care of Audra over the years.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
