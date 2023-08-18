Audrey Mae Casady, born Jan. 11, 1934, to Vivian and Nina (Foley) Cobb, peacefully passed away Aug. 15, 2023, at her residence in Mount Solon. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and a cherished sister.
After completing her education, Audrey began her career as a seamstress in the textiles industry. She wholeheartedly dedicated herself to her work at Metro Pants, where she excelled for many years. A passion of hers was playing music, especially the electric bass, and played in the worship band at church.
Audrey is survived by her beloved daughters, Linda (Keith) Moyers and Gayle (Tim) Bailey, as well as her brothers, Forrest Cobb and Larry (Carloyn) Cobb; and her sister, Nadine Moore. She will be deeply missed by her caring daughter-in-law, Sandy Casady, and her sister-in-law, Anna Casady. Eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter also survive.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Casady; and son, John Casady.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Friends, relatives, and loved ones are invited to attend the funeral service, which will be held at the funeral home in Bridgewater on Monday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. Following the service, Audrey will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Divine Love and Fellowship Church, 505 N. Willow St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 and/or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
