Audrey Price, 98, died on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Audrey was born in England on Dec. 9, 1923, the daughter of Henry and Marjorie de Beaufort. Her early years were spent in England. When she was twelve, her family moved to the south of France and remained there throughout much of the German occupation. In 1942, she and her mother and sister made their way back to England, where Audrey served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS). In 1951, she married Denis Price, a British Army officer. After tours of duty in France, Singapore, Germany, and Virginia, Major General Price retired and the family immigrated to the United States. He trained for ministry in the Presbyterian Church, serving the congregation at Natural Bridge before his death in 1966. At that time, Audrey moved with her four children to Harrisonburg, graduating summa cum laude from Madison College (JMU) and taught sixth grade at Keister Elementary School for 18 years. Audrey lived at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (2002-2013) then moved to Fairfax to live with her son's family.
Audrey had a passion for travelling, gardening, reading, needlework and photography. She excelled in all that she undertook. Her retirement years included travel throughout the United States, as well as Russia, Egypt, Europe, China and Central America. She volunteered in a variety of ways in the Harrisonburg community. She was a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church, was one of the first women to serve as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church and was honored as a life member of Presbyterian Women. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi honorary educational society. She was a progressive thinker, who read papers daily.
She is survived by children, Caroline (Stephen) Price-Gibson of Odenton, Maryland, Jonathan (Karen Prante) Price of Fairfax, Virginia, and Rebecca Price, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; four grandchildren, Andrew Price-Gibson, David Price-Gibson, Naomi Wilkin and Addie Prante-Price. She was predeceased by husband, Denis Price, son, James Price and grandson Nathan Prante-Price.
A family graveside memorial service will take place at High Bridge Cemetery.
