Aurora M. Ritchie, 73, formerly of Timberville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Aurora was born in New Bedford, Mass., on Nov. 19, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Eulalia Cardoza.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Robert Brown, and later, Dennis Ritchie.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa Brown Hess and husband, Mark, of McGaheysville, along with her granddaughters, Lindsay and Madisyn Hess, of whom she was so proud. Also surviving, are her brother, Bradley Cardoza and wife, Candy, and nephews, Brad and Ben Cardoza of Mattapoisett, Mass.
Aurora was blessed with many extended family members, friends, neighbors, and a church family at Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, who were a great support system and source of joy to her throughout her 9-month battle with cancer. Her family will forever be grateful that she was surrounded by their kindness.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is entrusted with the arrangements. In respecting this difficult time, the family has decided to delay a memorial service until a future date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
