Austin Lee Riggleman, 23, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Riggleman was born on June 15, 1999 in Rockingham County and was the son of Chrisy Howdyshell, Anthony Crislip and Quenton Riggleman. Austin loved being with his kids, family and friends. Austin had a big heart and wonderful smile. He loved to fish and hunt. Austin was employed by Lantz Construction Company.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Riggleman is survived by his daughter, Alayla Strawderman; son, Grayson Strawderman both of Mathias, WV; two brothers, Colton Riggleman, Hunter Riggleman of Harrisonburg; grandparents, Carolyn Howdyshell of Harrisonburg, Mildred and Mike Dellinger of Timberville; and numerous cousins. He was very close to his uncle, Ricky Howdyshell.
Mr. Riggleman was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rick “Pap” Howdyshell, and Melvin Riggleman.
Pastor Kevin Gerber and Donnie Burns will conduct a funeral service on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA Health Development, c/o Heart and Vascular Department, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
