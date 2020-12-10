STAUNTON -- Austin W. Speelman, 85, widower of Dorothy Speelman of Staunton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
He was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Timberville, a son of the late Dewey and Bessie (Clark) Speelman.
He was a truck driver for National Fruit for many years. Austin loved fishing and Bingo.
Family members include a daughter, Christine Speelman of Winchester and numerous cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Sylvester, Vermont and Dwight.
There will be no formal services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
