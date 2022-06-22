Averianna Nicole May, 2 years old, of Hinton, Va., died June 18, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born June 10, 2020, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of Kirsten Lynn May of Hinton and River Scott May of Mount Sidney.
In addition to her parents, Averianna is survived by her brothers, Trenton Miller, Easton Hoover, and Oliver Smith; grandparents, Jennifer Davis and fiancé, Adam Pence, of New Market, Ronnie “G-Daddy” May of Hinton, Tessy and Robert Avey of Mount Sidney; great-grandparents, Ronald, Sr. and Carolyn May of Hinton; great-grandmother, Anita Sudduth of Harrisonburg; uncles, Mason May and Cody Smith; aunt, Chianne Bennett; “Auntie”, Katlynn Kleine.
Averianna was preceded in death by her uncle, Carson Davis; grandfather, Johnny May; great-grandmother, Evelyn Smith; and great-grandfather, Ricky Sudduth.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Her body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses or Prevent Child Abuse America, Attn: Development, 228 South Wabash Ave., 10th Floor, Chicago, IL 60604.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.