Avinell Ketterman Weaver, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Weaver was born June 29, 1932, in Pendleton County, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Burrell and Nida Bennett Ketterman.
She moved to Harrisonburg at a young age. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School and attended Eastern Mennonite College. Before retirement, she worked as a medical secretary in the office of the late Dr. James R. Brunk.
She was a longtime member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church and was especially active in the Open Circle and in particular with hospitality. Avinell found joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and a plethora of friends (special shout out to the 49ers). She enjoyed entertaining, traveling, reading, and watching sports. Her door was always open and was a home away from home for those in need of a listening ear and a glass of iced tea.
Surviving are four children, Judith Weaver of Harrisonburg, Herb Weaver Jr. (Anita) of Harrisonburg, Joyce Earl (John) of Roanoke and James Weaver (Ilsa) of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Tyler, Mikita (Steven), Anda (Andrew), Raven, Adam, Aaron (Jessica), Melissa, Tracy (Mark), Travis, and four great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry Brown; numerous nieces and nephews and the father of her children, Herbert Weaver Sr. of Bradenton, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Norman Ketterman, and sister, Thelma Brunk.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Mennonite High School, 801 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
