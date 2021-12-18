Avis Lee Wyant, 89, of Harrisonburg passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. A son of the late Lovic and Josephine Alger Wyant, he was born in Rockingham County on Tuesday, July 19, 1932.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Louise Dean Wyant, who died May 8, 2016; a sister, Margaret Dean and son-in-law, Roger Hoover.
Mr. Wyant was raised by his aunt, Elsie Alger Taylor and her husband, Robert. Prior to retiring as a rural carrier associate with the United States Postal Service for 25 years, he drove a school bus, operated Avis’ Auto Service in Ridgeville, worked at Eaton’s Garage, was a mechanic and body work technician at Shenandoah Transportation (Vick Myers’ Nash Motors Dealership), worked at B.F. Goodrich Tire and was employed at the Virginia Theatre. During his youth, Avis worked at P. Bradley’s Foundry, in Harrisonburg, and was the oldest surviving worker. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was a member of the BPOE #450 in Harrisonburg and often raced stock cars on the dirt tracks at Eastside Speedway in Waynesboro, Massanutten Speedway in Keezletown and Devil’s Bowl in Staunton.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Wyant Floyd and husband, Steve of Harrisonburg, Ava “Jeanie” Hoover and fiancé, Dennis Michael of Penn Laird and Christal Curry and husband, Darren of Dayton; a son, Ronald “Ronnie’ Wyant of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (plus one expected); nieces; nephews; his extended Floyd family of bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friends, Tom and Lori Shifflett and his dog, Abigale.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family encourages facial coverings.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Billy Curry officiating.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced in the Spring.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
