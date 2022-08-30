Ayden Wesley Depoy, 18, a resident of Timberville, succumbed to his injuries from a car accident. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, he transitioned into the arms of Jesus and was met at Heaven’s Gate by his best friend and dog, Hercules.
Ayden was born on Jan. 2, 2004, and was the son of Melissa Hullings and Anthony Depoy.
He attended Louisa County High School and was a 2021 graduate of Broadway High School and will be remembered for his tenacity to overcome odds. He had a ferocious love for his momma, family, friends and had a big heart with compassion and love for all animals.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, Kira Strother; sister, Zoe Hullings; memaw, Sandra Bowman; stepgrandfather, Steve Bowman; grandfather, Randy Depoy; granny, Elethea Thurston; bonus parents, Tony and Trish Perez; brothers from another mother, Cameron Funk, Allen Thomas, Jordan Brockman, Jayden Paniagua; aunt, Samantha Hullings-Huffman; uncles, Michael Hullings, Sean Wright; cousins, Tiyona Johnson, Mikyla Jameson, Jayda Hullings, Steven Huffman, Hailea Huffman; special baby cousins, Bella Hullings-Eshbaugh, Tate Jameson, Bailie Jameson, Karsyn Johnson; special friends, David Eshbaugh and Allen Shifflett; along with a multitude of other aunts, uncles, and cousins, who loved him and are hoping Ayden saves a place for them.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Michael M. Hullings; great-grandparents, Mortimer and Ruby Hullings; great-grandfather, Carson Grove; and great-aunt, Balinda Sager.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Greatest Freedom Ministries at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately and there will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Please attend the service dressed in black and red casual attire.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
