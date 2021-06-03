B Roberts "Rob" Howarth, 77, of Plano, Texas, born on Feb. 3, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. Rob was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose energy and passion were evident in every aspect of his life.
Rob grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Christchurch School and Randolph-Macon College. Rob initially started teaching prep school and was an English teacher and basketball coach at Storm King, where his 1973 team won the prep league championship.
After teaching, Rob returned to Virginia and began a career in sales that would continue through most of his life. He was the manager of Wilson Jewelers and owner of B Roberts Jewelers in Harrisonburg and was an American Gem Society member and an active participant in the Rotary Club and Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Rob had other sales jobs, but jewelry was always his passion. He eventually retired to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and enjoyed photography and finding treasures on the beach. He relocated to Texas to be closer to family a few years ago.
Rob is survived by his sister, Meade Williams, of Richmond, Va.; his children, David, and his wife, Meredith, of Dallas, Texas; Bobby, and his wife, Carrie, of Monument, Colo.; and Sara, and her husband, Jason Wade, of Kingston, Tenn.; and his grandchildren, Sydnee Kurfehs, Jayven, Braylen, Channing, Morgan, Bennet and Harrison Howarth, and Kendall and Dylan Wade.
