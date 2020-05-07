Barbara Ann Byrd, 79, of Luray, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 18, 1940, in Wytheville, and was a daughter of the late Robert Malone and Pauline Babb Goss.
Her husband, John R. Byrd, died Sept. 24, 2015.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Debbie Rodgers of Shenandoah; two brothers, Bobby Malone and Jimmy Goss, both of Indiana; two granddaughters, Monica Rodgers of Luray and Chrissy Rodgers of Waynesboro; and one great-grandson, Logan Gaunt of Luray. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth J. Steeves.
Services are planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.