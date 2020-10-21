Barbara Ann Lam Howard, 80, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born June 24, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Reese Osby “Sandy” and Ruby Edith Davis Lam.
Barbara was an avid Dodgers Fan.
She is survived by two sons, Gerry Shifflett and wife, Janet, of Elkton and Bret Shifflett and wife, Vickie, of Shenandoah; three daughters, Roxy Shifflett of California, Donna Shifflett and husband, Floyd, and Sherri Constable and husband, Andy, all of Elkton; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Ken Lam and wife, Judy, of Texas; her dog, Baby, and her bird, Patty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson and a brother.
According to her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Friends are encouraged to send condolences to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.