Barbara Annette Stroupe, 83, of Luray, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1938, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Raymond Arnold Lucas Sr. and Charlotte Dinges Lucas.
Barbara was employed at the Aileen plant in New Market for 25 years. She also worked in daycare for 13 years and as a school bus aide for 12 years. She was a member of the Page Valley Baptist Church.
On June 22, 1956, she married Charles Nelson Stroupe, who died Dec. 3, 2020.
She is survived by a son, Charles G. Stroupe of Luray; a sister, Deborah L. Jenkins of Luray; a brother, Raymond A. Lucas Jr. of Luray; and one granddaughter, Lindsay Stroupe and fiancé, Allen Eye, of Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by the Rev. Gary Nicholson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page Valley Baptist Church.
