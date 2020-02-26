Barbara Alleyne Jordan Paul
Barbara Alleyne Jordan Paul, 84, died peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was born Dec. 3, 1935, near Mount Jackson, Va. Her parents were Joseph Franklin Jordan and Naomi Ruth Crickenberger. She grew up on the family farm near Mount Jackson, Va., and attended Triplett High School. Barbara then graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Dayton with a Master’s degree in Church Music.
Barbara served as organist for the Otterbein United Methodist Church near Mount Jackson for many years. After college graduation, she taught elementary school at Waterman and Spotswood Elementary schools in Harrisonburg.
In 1961, Barbara married Seymour Paul Jr. and they moved to Lynchburg, Va., where Seymour was employed by the General Electric Co. She served as organist for several churches and continued her education at Lynchburg College and graduated with a Master’s degree in Elementary School Education. She taught at several schools and retired after 20 years of service.
In 1985, they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she continued to teach for several years. In 1988, they moved to Palo Alto, Calif. Boating was a major interest for Barbara and Seymour. In 1998, after Seymour’s retirement, they moved aboard their boat in San Francisco Bay. From there they traveled the coast of California and Mexico, where they spent several years exploring the Sea of Cortez.
Barbara and Seymour returned to Raleigh, N.C., and spent time with their daughter, Jennifer, and family. Upon the death of Seymour’s mother in 2000, they moved to the old Paul family home at Ottobine, Va. They continued boating on the Chesapeake Bay and enhanced their lives with extensive travel and the companionship of many friends.
Barbara is survived by three children; a stepson, Bruce Scot Paul and wife, Betty Dooley Paul, of Bedford, Va.; a daughter, Jennifer Jordan Paul Carrington and husband, James, of Wake Forest, N.C.; two grandchildren, Peyton Jane Carrington and Lucas James Carrington, and daughter, Amy Abbott Paul of Harrisonburg, Va. Also, a brother, Stuart Samuel Jordan, of Bridgewater, Va. Another brother, John Joseph Jordan, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg. A reception in the church hall will follow.
A private burial service for family members will be held at Woodbine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to one’s favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.