Barbara Ann ‘Bobbie’ Bryan
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Bryan, 81, of Broadway, Va., and formerly of Franklin, La., passed away Sept. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born March 18, 1941, in New Orleans, La., to the late Elwood and Elizabethy “Tooty” Francis Billiot.
Bobbie was her family’s matriarch. She loved her family very much.
In May 1961, she married James DeWitt Bryan, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Harold Bryan and wife, Sherrie, of Broadway and Dirkshawn Bryan and wife, Maxine, of Abbeville, La.; sisters, Eva Rivere, Brenda Delatte, and Debbra Derouen; brothers, Charles Billiot and Rene Billiot; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Six siblings preceded her in death.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a funeral service 9:00 a.m. Friday at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Burial will be private in the Bethel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
