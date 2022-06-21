Barbara Ann Davis-Alderman, 78, of Buena Vista, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Barbara was born March 24, 1944, and was the wife of Fred Alderman. She was a retired L.P.N. who loved her family and going to church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Albert Davis.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Tamara McMillen and husband, Wade; granddaughters, Brittany McMillen and Courtney McMillen and fiancé, Chris Shifflett; as well as great-grandchildren, Ariana McMillen, Leah Shifflett and Christian Shifflett.
The family will have a celebration of her life at Covenant Pentecostal Church in Elkton on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Pentecostal Church, 220 Shen Elk Plaza, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
