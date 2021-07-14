Barbara Ann (Harlow) Holloway, 64, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Grottoes, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.
Barbara was born in Augusta County on Aug. 15, 1956, a daughter of the late Mary (Gooden) and Edward Otha Harlow.
She was a 1974 graduate of Fort Defiance High School and Valley Vocational-Technical Center. While at Fort, Barbara was active in various clubs including FHA, Forensics, Courtesy Corps, Indian Lore, Library Club, and Pep Club. After receiving her LPN license, she worked at Kings Daughters’ Hospital until her health failed.
Barbara attended Grottoes Church of Christ and most recently Mount Pleasant Brethren Church in Harrisonburg. Prior to her illness, she loved dancing and true to her compassionate nature giving time in volunteer service. She loved spending time with her family and friends and looked forward to attending her high school reunions. She especially loved shopping and watching her grandchildren grow over the years.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Jeremy Holloway and wife, Rebecca, and Andrew Holloway and wife, Emily. She is also survived by her four special grandchildren, Lexie Chambers (Garrett), Josh Holloway, Wyatt Holloway and Delanee Holloway.
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Joshua Holloway.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Steve Saufley officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
