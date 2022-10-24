Barbara Ann Ludholtz Harold, 70, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born April 18, 1952, and was a daughter of the late Harold Ludholtz Sr. and Pauline (Sites) Deviers.
Barbara retired from Marshall's in Bridgewater. She was a member of the Grottoes Church of Christ. Barbara graduated from Ft. Defiance High School, class of 1970.
Barbara was united in marriage on Feb. 12, 1971, to Larry A. Harold, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her stepmother, Lucy Ludholtz of Mount Crawford; four sisters, Brenda Varner and husband, Harvey, of Mount Crawford, Joann Thompson of Lake Station, Ind., June Ludholtz of Weyers Cave, and Evon Fuch of Grottoes; three brothers, Harold Ludholtz Jr., of Mount Crawford, Jeff Ludholtz of Mount Crawford and Ronnie Deviers of Hinton; two special nephews, Clay Harold and Brad Harold; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ronald Diever; brother, Jerry Deviers; and special nephew, Brian Harold.
A service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Bridgewater Chapel of Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service with Luke Showalter and Pastor E.J. Wyant officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Church of Christ, PO Box 1164, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
