Mrs. Barbara Ann (Bobbi) Miller, 81, beloved wife of Donald Eugene Miller of Roanoke, Va., passed away at home on Dec. 31, 2020, with her husband and sons by her side after a short battle with cancer.
Bobbi was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Shenandoah County, Va., the daughter of the late Ralph Garber (RG) Bushong and Ada Marie Calhoun Bushong.
After graduating from Broadway High School, she entered Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse. After working for many years as an RN, she returned to school and earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from the State University of New York. A longtime employee of Carilion Health Services, she took great pride in serving her community and continued to work in Carilion’s immunization clinics until March 2020.
Bobbi delighted in her children and grandchildren, bluegrass music, playing tennis, and a good thrift store treasure hunt.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, Bobbi is survived by her sons, David W. Miller (Jennifer) and Daniel H. Miller (Susie Bruce); grandchildren Thomas R. Miller, Anna S. Miller, John B. Miller, William B. Miller and Matthew J. Miller; brothers, Gary Watson Bushong (Carolyn) and Carrol Ervin Bushong (Billie); and many nieces and nephews. Bobbi was predeceased by brothers, Richard Calhoun Bushong and Don Allen Bushong.
Pastor Angela Dunn will conduct a private graveside service at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1123, Timberville, VA 22853.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at https://www.grandlefuneralhome.com/obituary/barbara-miller.
