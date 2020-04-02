Barbara Ann Newman
Barbara Ann Newman, 53, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. She was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 5, 1966, a daughter of Julie Ann (Knight) Wilburn and husband, Larry, of Rockingham.
Barbara worked for the Virginia Poultry Growers Co-op.
On June 20, 1987, she was united in marriage to Richard Newman of Dayton.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are two sisters, Debbie Payne and husband, Donald, of Fulks Run and Holly Johnston and husband, Chris, of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by two nephews, Hunter Shockey and Tyler Newman and a niece, Whitney Sites and husband, Travis; special aunt, Judy Stroop; special cousin, Betty Caldwell; special friend, Janet Judy; her father, Berlin Kline of Dayton.
Friends may call Friday at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
