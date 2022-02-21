Barbara Ann Randolph Wagner, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Barbara was born May 17, 1943, the daughter of the late Lucille (Green) and John Randolph.
She was a dedicated farmwife, mother and grandmother. She found joy in playing both the organ and piano at numerous local churches and was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church. A woman of many talents, she was an avid gardener, skillful baker, and had many hobbies, including painting, sewing, reading, and crocheting. She was passionate about genealogies, local history, and the heritage of her family. She was an active member in the Virginia Holstein Association, serving as president and sitting on the board of directors for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Riley Wagner. They were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1961. Together, they developed their farm, Rilara Holsteins, and were inducted into the Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame in 2020.
Barbara is survived by a brother, William “Randy” Randolph II and wife, Sharon, of Myrtle Beach; four children, Jeff Wagner and wife, Leslie, of Mount Solon, Amy Herman and husband, Lester, of Waynesboro, Kara Mongold and husband, Brian, of Waynesboro and Kirk Wagner and wife, Lori, of Bridgewater; and eight grandchildren, Megan W. (Raymond) Webb, Holly Wagner and fiancé, David Miller, Ben (Jayne) Wagner, Braden Herman, Anna Wagner, Ethan Herman, Garrett Mongold and Ella Rose Mongold.
The family will receive family and friends Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater and prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Spring Hill Presbyterian Church followed by burial at Pleasant View Lutheran Church Cemetery in Staunton with The Rev. Lester Kennedy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), P.O. Box 76, Churchville, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.