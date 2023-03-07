Barbara Anne Andrews Bruce
Barbara Anne Andrews Bruce of 35 Blue Fish Lane, Grottoes, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2023. Barbara was born May 11, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. Andrews and Georgia E. Andrews.
She is survived by her son, James Bruce and wife, Mary, of Grottoes and daughter, Angela Vandevander and husband, Ronnie, of Grottoes. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her only brother, Jim Andrews and wife, Bobbie, of Gardendale, Ala.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Bruce Jr., and son, Jeffery Joe Bruce.
She also leaves behind her cats, Millie and Mia, whom she fiercely loved.
A special thank you to her “adopted” daughter and close family friend, Amy Allen, for making it possible for us to bring her home.
The family will receive friends between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
