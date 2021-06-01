Barbara Anne "Annie" Falls, 76, of Broadway, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home. Annie was born June 4, 1944, a daughter of the late Rosie (Womack) and Clarence Shifflett.
On Oct. 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to Roger Falls, who survives.
Barbara is also survived by two sons, Jr Falls of Broadway and Billy Falls and wife, Anna, of Fulks Run; and granddaughter, Haylie Falls of Fulks Run.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Ray, Robert, Herbert, Johnny, Clarence, Willy, and Lee Shifflett; and a sister, Louise Warbel.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June, 3, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Saint Peter's Cemetery in Elkton with Lane Turner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
