Barbara B. Pond
Barbara Bohman Pond, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, passed away Jan. 13, 2023.
The daughter of the late Conrad William Bohman and Kathleen Bridgford Bohman, Barbara was born on Oct. 16, 1927, in Rochester, N.Y.
She graduated from Brighton High School and Eastman school of Music, earning recital honors. She attended Connecticut College for Women in New London, where she participated in many activities including art and theater. She received her B.A. Degree from Connecticut College in 1949 and later she earned a Master’s Degree in Education from the State University of New York. Barbara taught Elementary school at Brighten in Rochester and, as an exchange teacher, she taught for a year in Hawaii. It was while she was teaching in Hawaii that she met her husband-to-be, Bill Pond, in 1954.
On Dec. 12, 1955, Barbara married William Byrd Pond, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, William B. Pond Jr. of Blacksburg, Va., and Edward Cameron Pond of Harrisonburg, Va.; a grandson, Andrew Pond, presently in U.S. Air Force, and wife, Crystal; and great-granddaughter, Isadora. A sister, Nancy B. Rance, niece, Kathleen M. Rhodes and nephew, Stewart McCormick, all of Boca Raton, Fla., also survive her.
Barbara was active in community life, often serving in leadership roles. She served as president of the Harrisonburg Woman’s Club and was 30-year project Chairman for Amblyopic Eye Testing of kindergarten and nursery school children in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. She was president of Linville-Edom FCE (Extension Homemakers), president of Shenandoah Valley Garden Club, active member of the PEO, and worked for many years in the County Fair Handicraft and Homemakers area.
As a longtime member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Barbara served for over thirty-five years on the Food Services Committee. This group organized and served weekly Wednesday night suppers and many special receptions.
Barbara was a talented seamstress who made her own clothes for many years. She loved the natural world, especially animals, and she adored little children.
She valued the years she and Bill lived on the farm in Edom, Va., where they spent three years restoring an old stone home that had been built in 1819. Once restoration was completed, the home was certified as a Historical Landmark by the Virginia Historical Society.
Barbara and Bill enjoyed traveling. They traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.
Visitation will be at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be on Friday, Jan. 20, at 2:00 p.m. in Strite Auditorium, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va., with the Rev. Matt Winters and the Rev. Steve Landis officiating. Following the service, friends may greet the family and enjoy a time of fellowship and light refreshments. Private burial will be in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park in Richmond, Va.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Harrisonburg Baptist Church, 501 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 143, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.