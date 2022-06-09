Barbara Baer Risser, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Risser was born May 11, 1929, in Hagerstown, Md., to the late Jonas Eby Hege and Elizabeth Baer Hege.
Mrs. Risser was an avid reader, writer, poet, and published author, having published four books in her life. As a faithful servant of God, she taught Sunday School and was a women’s group leader at Greencastle Antrim Women’s Fellowship. She enjoyed the beach, loved her family, and provided hospitality to many guests in her home, including the children of the Fresh Air Program they often hosted. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 19, 1950, she married Benjamin Meyers Risser, who preceded her in death March 23, 2018.
Mrs. Risser is survived by her children, Ben Risser and wife, Kathy, of Broadway, Va., Dave Risser and wife, Doris, of Wooster, Ohio, Phil Risser and wife, Pam, of Greencastle, Pa., Joy Yoder and husband, Elwood, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jewel Yutzy and husband, Dave, of Timberville, Va.; siblings, Dorothy Groff and husband, Marvin, of Canton, Pa., David Hege and wife, Arlene, of Georgia; a brother-in-law, John Brenneman; sister-in-law, Cora Horst; grandchildren, Autumn Isom and husband, Jeremy, Heather Harper, Alisha Justice and husband, Brent, Jon Risser and wife, Jonalyn, Mark Risser and wife, Laura, Daniel Risser and wife, Cara, Elizabeth Barthlow and husband, Jason, Lena Weaver and husband, Adam, Leah Laughlin and husband, Sam, Amanda Risser, Nate Yoder and wife, Maggie, Maria Billings and husband, Aaron, Phil J. Yoder, Ben Yutzy and wife, Risa, Aaron Yutzy and wife, Andrea, and Lauren Troyer and husband, Anthony; and 35 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Risser was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Brenneman, Nathan Hege and wife, Arlene, and Martha Hossler and husband, Paul.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Zion Mennonite Church in Broadway with Pastor Sarah Miller Piper officiating. Burial will be held privately at Lindale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift and Thrift of Harrisonburg, 731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolence may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
