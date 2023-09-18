Barbara Baugher Horne, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Brookdale.
Mrs. Horne was born July 17, 1941, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late John Wilson and Martha Leffel Baugher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dexter Horn, whom she married on Sept. 15, 1962.
She dedicated her life to caring for others. She was a nurse at Elkton Elementary School until 1976. She then went to work at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Public Health Department until her retirement. Barbara was also a member of Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Coffman and husband, James Lee; a grandson, whom she adored, Marshall Lee Coffman; and her twin sister, Betty Baugher Fridley and husband, John Paul.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
