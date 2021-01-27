Barbara Bentley Ackerman
Barbara Bentley Ackerman, 89, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Brunk House of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community after a long battle with dementia.
Mrs. Ackerman was born April 30, 1931, in Atlanta, Ga., and was the daughter of the late John Frank and Kathryn Criswell Bentley.
On Sept. 23, 1950, she married Neel Burnett Ackerman, who preceded her in death.
She and Neel spent most of their lives in Springfield, Ga., and moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 2006 to be nearer to family as they aged. She was a longtime member of Springfield United Methodist Church. She was proud to have been the first woman elected to the Board of Education in Effingham County, Ga. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was also a true fan of Georgia Tech, Neel’s alma mater and of their football team.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. Neel B. Ackerman Jr. and wife, Martha, and Thad L. Ackerman and wife, Sharon; daughter, Kathy Whitten and husband, Larry; two brothers, George and Tommy Bentley; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Springfield, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 237, Springfield, GA 31329 or VMRC Good Samaritan Annual Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
The family thanks especially the staff of Brunk House, but also the entire VMRC family who welcomed and cared for them so well.
