Barbara "Bootie" Hamilton Nicholas, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Culpeper Medical Center on June 21, 2023. Bootie was born in Cheverly, Md. on April 24, 1946, to the late Robert D. and Alice C. Hamilton.
Bootie grew up in Mount Sidney, Va. She was a 1964 graduate of Fort Defiance High School, where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. She then lived in various locations in the Shenandoah Valley as well as Florida. Bootie was also a pianist and organist, playing for Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church.
In 1978, Bootie moved to Culpeper, Va. She worked as an administrative assistant for various employers and was an office manager for a CPA firm until she retired in 2018. Bootie was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church. She was also a generous friend to many. Bootie enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing rook, tennis and visiting her beloved Hilton Head Island.
Bootie is survived by her loving and caring husband, Jack D. Nicholas; her children, Donnie and wife, Kelli, of Culpeper, Va., Todd Huntley of Ashburn, Va., Melissa Traber and husband, Mike, of Fredericksburg, Va., Mark Nicholas and wife, Laci, of Fredericksburg, Va.; her grandchildren, Lindsay Clatterbuck (Ian), Kaitlin Williams (Bo) and John William Nicholson (Victoria); Nicholas, Noah and Nathan Traber; Ashley Withers (Will); Ally and Addy Nicholas, and Hope Schultz; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, Bootie was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Hamilton.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. with the Rev. Brad Hales officiating. The family invites you to join them for a reception from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, Culpeper, Va. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper or ProMedica Hospice of Warrenton, Va.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
