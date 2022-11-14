Barbara Cline, 84, of Perry, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Ms. Cline was born Barbara Ann Taylor on Dec. 24, 1937, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late John and Arbutus Taylor.
She was a 1955 graduate of Middle River High School in Weyers Cave, Va., and attended Madison College in Harrisonburg. On Aug. 8, 1958, Barbara married Joseph I. Cline Jr., who preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2003.
Barbara had a long career as an executive administrative assistant working at Westinghouse, General Electric, and the CDC. She was recognized for her work ethic and careful attention to detail. During her working years she lived in various locations in Virginia, Mentor, Ohio, and Miami, Fla.
After her retirement in December 2000, Barbara and her husband returned to live in northeast Ohio to spend time with their grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed growing flowers, gardening, her pet dogs and cats, and hosting her family during holiday gatherings. In later years, she loved watching her grandchildren and spent many years caring for her mother in old age.
Barbara is survived by a son, Joseph I. Cline III of Reno, Nev.; a daughter, Karen M. Cline (Phil Waldman), of Perry, Ohio; two grandchildren, Luke Waldman and Thomas Waldman of Perry; and a sister, Eleanor J. Taylor of Reno, Nev.
A private memorial will be held by the family. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery, in Perry, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Macular Degeneration Association (https://macularhope.org.
