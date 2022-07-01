Barbara D. Brady
Barbara Delano Brady, 89, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Harold Walter Wessberg and Mary Catherine Bowles Wessberg.
Mrs. Brady worked as a bus driver for Prince George’s County for 18 years.
On Jan. 20, 1951, she married Elvin Brady, who died June 4, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond E. Brady of Nevada and Robert E. Brady of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Linda C. Freeze of Harrisonburg; a sister, Arlene Arthur of California; a brother, Wesley Wessberg of Colorado; a granddaughter, Jeanie Twiddy; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James E. Brady.
Services are planned for a later date.
